Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.
Shares of Titan International stock opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Titan International has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $823.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Titan International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $481.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.00 million. Analysts expect that Titan International will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Titan International by 5,040.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Titan International by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Titan International by 800.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Titan International by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
