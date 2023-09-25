Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives $88.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TOL. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $3,931,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,385,990.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $420,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $3,931,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,385,990.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,852 shares of company stock worth $9,335,068. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 97,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 15,894 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at $3,337,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 41,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOL opened at $74.07 on Monday. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.45 and a 200 day moving average of $71.26.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

