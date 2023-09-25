Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Shares Sold by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory decreased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,378 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory owned approximately 0.26% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE TYG traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $30.36. 10,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,476. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average of $29.38. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $34.35.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd.

(Free Report)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.