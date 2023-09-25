Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit’s (NASDAQ:TBMCU) Lock-Up Period Will End on September 25th

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit’s (NASDAQ:TBMCU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 25th. Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 29th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit Price Performance

TBMCU stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.19. Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

Institutional Trading of Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $6,054,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit during the first quarter worth $3,396,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit during the first quarter worth $2,818,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit during the first quarter worth $2,399,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit during the first quarter worth $1,715,000.

