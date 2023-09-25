Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires 125 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $1,622,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,597,691.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,371 shares of company stock valued at $10,046,656 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.93.

View Our Latest Report on Progressive

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $143.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The firm has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.