Tranquility Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $8,264,487.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $8,264,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,208.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $256.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of -139.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -194.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.14.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

