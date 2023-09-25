Tranquility Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $156,481,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,112,000 after buying an additional 482,483 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,664,000 after acquiring an additional 257,732 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,937,000.

VBK opened at $212.90 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $188.23 and a 1-year high of $240.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

