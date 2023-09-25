Tranquility Partners LLC Buys 155 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,103,450,000 after acquiring an additional 608,288 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,539,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,466,000 after purchasing an additional 205,896 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,087 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $267.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.63. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $286.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

