Tranquility Partners LLC Buys 233 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises about 2.9% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 12.0% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $110.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The firm has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 191.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,402,086 shares of company stock valued at $198,963,771 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

