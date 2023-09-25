Tranquility Partners LLC Grows Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 59.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2,076.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

GTLS stock opened at $166.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $242.59. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $908.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.28 million. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 124.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTLS. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.60.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

