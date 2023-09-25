Tranquility Partners LLC Grows Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth about $10,311,000. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.9% in the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

AB opened at $31.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average of $33.35. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.49%.

Insider Activity at AllianceBernstein

In related news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

