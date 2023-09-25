Tranquility Partners LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up about 1.6% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,117,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,804,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $754,864,000 after buying an additional 81,501 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,814,000 after buying an additional 29,537 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,707,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,576,000 after acquiring an additional 232,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,230,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,947 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $198.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $241.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.67.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

