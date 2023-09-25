Tranquility Partners LLC Has $504,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,031 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Argus boosted their target price on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.52.

Adobe Stock Down 1.0 %

ADBE stock opened at $507.98 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $570.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $231.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $532.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.