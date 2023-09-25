Tranquility Partners LLC Has $584,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $11,666,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

BATS:VLUE opened at $91.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

