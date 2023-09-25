Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases 1,058 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.16.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.