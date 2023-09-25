Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases 190 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,893,000. Theory Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $71.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.04 and a 200 day moving average of $72.58. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

