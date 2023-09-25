Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Hits New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 106.44 ($1.32), with a volume of 45673 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.24).

Specifically, insider Melvyn Segal purchased 4,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £4,999.04 ($6,192.30). 38.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,485.71 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 94.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.57.

Transense Technologies plc provides specialist sensor systems. Its products include the patent-protected Surface Acoustic Wave sensor technology that provides real time measurement of torque, temperature, and pressure, which is used to improve power, performance, and efficiency through condition monitoring and asset/predictive maintenance; iTrack technology used for monitoring the tire and vehicle performance of heavy-duty off-road vehicles; and tire testing equipment under the Translogik brand.

