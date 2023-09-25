Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Transurban Group Price Performance
Shares of TRAUF opened at $8.19 on Thursday. Transurban Group has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $10.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32.
Transurban Group Company Profile
