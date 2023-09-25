Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Transurban Group Price Performance

Shares of TRAUF opened at $8.19 on Thursday. Transurban Group has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $10.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32.

Transurban Group Company Profile

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 22 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

