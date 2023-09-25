Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of TRT stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Trio-Tech International worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

