U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.46. 2,464,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,103,792. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.66. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. HSBC started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

