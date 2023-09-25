UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,673 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,184 shares during the period. UiPath comprises approximately 1.4% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $737,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,384,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,521,826.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $737,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,384,047 shares in the company, valued at $25,521,826.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $1,016,185.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 879,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,808,083.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,786. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Price Performance

UiPath stock opened at $16.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $19.94.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. UiPath’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PATH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.84.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UiPath

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.