United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.7 %

UPS stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.83. 1,106,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,330. The company has a market capitalization of $132.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.82 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

