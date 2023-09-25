UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of UTSI stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UTStarcom

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

