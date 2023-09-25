Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $273.20. The stock had a trading volume of 337,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,846. The stock has a market cap of $89.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $295.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.86.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.