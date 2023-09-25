Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Decreased by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,223,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 35,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $209.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,336. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $229.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

