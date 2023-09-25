Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Noble Family Wealth LLC

Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 985,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,075,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after purchasing an additional 206,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VBR traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,470. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.14 and a 200 day moving average of $161.58. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

