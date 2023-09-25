Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,098 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,821,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $397.05. 554,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,781,999. The company has a market capitalization of $317.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $410.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.45. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

