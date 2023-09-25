Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.8% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 20,994 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 427,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,164,000 after acquiring an additional 20,573 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $214.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,263. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.96. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The firm has a market cap of $301.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

