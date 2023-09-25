Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 427,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,164,000 after buying an additional 20,573 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $212.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.36 and a 200 day moving average of $212.96. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

