Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,175. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.41.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.