Velas Price Reaches $0.0078 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, Velas has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $19.61 million and approximately $645,537.22 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00033739 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00026706 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00011414 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,503,226,505 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.