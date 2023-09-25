Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Holdings Decreased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,774,000. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,019,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ventas by 1,012.6% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,606,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,987,000 after buying an additional 2,372,124 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ventas by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,947,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,916,000 after buying an additional 971,296 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ventas by 3,393.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 998,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,292,000 after buying an additional 970,068 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.57. 536,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,189. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $53.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 947.42%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ventas

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.