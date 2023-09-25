Vericel’s (VCEL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VCEL. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Vericel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vericel from $41.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.63.

Get Vericel alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Vericel

Vericel Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. Vericel has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.24 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.24.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vericel will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vericel

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $38,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 908,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,943,000 after purchasing an additional 534,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 15.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,631,000 after purchasing an additional 458,219 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 216.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after purchasing an additional 271,727 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 163.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 398,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 247,268 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1,737.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 209,301 shares during the period.

Vericel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.