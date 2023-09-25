Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Receives $28.38 Average PT from Analysts

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VBTX shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Veritex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Veritex by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

VBTX opened at $17.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $948.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.45. Veritex has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $33.12.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.14). Veritex had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $114.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

