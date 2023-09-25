Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 62.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,452 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 44.2% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.06. 2,969,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,751,545. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

