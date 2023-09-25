Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,030 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,778,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,211,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,534 shares of company stock valued at $9,768,759. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $349.28. 306,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.57 and a 12-month high of $367.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.06. The company has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.51.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

