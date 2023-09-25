Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.36. 363,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,055,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Viking Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

