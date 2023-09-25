Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Acquires 690 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.49. 175,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,750. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

