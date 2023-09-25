Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Buys 613 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.0% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,353,000 after buying an additional 208,719 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.3% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 22,326 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 91,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $65.30. 8,349,840 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

