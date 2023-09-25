Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Buys 79 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VUG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $272.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,264. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $295.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.86. The stock has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

