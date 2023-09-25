Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,783 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,059 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,468,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,351 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $94.71. 2,284,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,884,313. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.37.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

