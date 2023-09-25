Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,135 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.7% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,264,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,210 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,890,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,851 shares during the period.

MUB traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.34. 1,482,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,664. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.39.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

