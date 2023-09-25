Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Purchases 1,921 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,518,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after buying an additional 36,895 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 156,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 128,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHA traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.36. 201,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,422. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average of $42.60. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

