Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Sells 1,836 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,057,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,876,000 after buying an additional 27,699,624 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,999,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970,882 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,504,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,930 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 585.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,421,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,527,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,794 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.93. 362,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,609. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1298 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

