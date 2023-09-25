Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Bought by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Vistra by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vistra from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vistra from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 107,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $3,247,622.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,772.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of Vistra stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 620,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.66. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Vistra had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

