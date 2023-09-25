Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vistra from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vistra from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.66. Vistra has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $34.28.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Vistra had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Vistra will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 107,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $3,247,622.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,772.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $3,718,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Vistra by 1.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $50,438,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

