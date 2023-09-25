Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Warner Music Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.53.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WMG

Warner Music Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $38.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.63.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 177.34% and a net margin of 7.16%. Analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 85.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Music Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,580,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,670,000 after purchasing an additional 399,304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,703,000 after purchasing an additional 58,655 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,071,000 after buying an additional 323,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,818,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,717,000 after buying an additional 2,888,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

(Get Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.