Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,817,000. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $271.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.86. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

