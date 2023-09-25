Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 44 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 756.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,363,000 after buying an additional 4,599,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,545,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,038 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.14.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $825.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $869.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $770.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $923.67. The company has a market cap of $340.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.