Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 700 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,345 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $14.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,437,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,865,955. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 2.23. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.04%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

